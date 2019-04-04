3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Nick Teehan: Wallace Bridge

Wallace Bridge is my favourite song from Nick Teehan's latest album These Little Things.

It grabbed me immediately — lyrically and musically, it has a real Dear Hunter feel.

I have all the time in the world for the random blast of klezmer-style horns in the bridge.

Lisa: Primitive Us

Primitive Us is a new track from Lisa, who is originally from Quebec, but now calls Hamilton home.

She says this track is all about that claustrophobic feeling of being constantly plugged in in today's world.

It's an interesting juxtaposition, considering how hazily the track floats along.

The Mooks: So Kind

Full disclosure: the first time I heard So Kind, I thought I was listening to Lust for Life.

The backbeat on this track from The Mooks bears more than a passing resemblance to that Iggy Pop classic, but the rest of the tune quickly differentiates itself.

I especially like the rhythmic shift in the bridge.

