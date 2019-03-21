3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Headstones: The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Covering a song as revered as this Gordon Lightfoot classic is an extremely tall order, and Headstones have pulled it off.

The tonal changes are slight, but the backbeat brought in by the rhythm section gives it a drive unlike the folk-focused original. Hugh Dillon's vocal delivery is instantly recognizable, too.

There's a fine line to walk in making a song like this your own, but the band has nailed it.

Gareth Inkster: Brother

Gareth Inkster tells me he took some artistic risk on Brother with its "really simple" instrumentation — consisting of a pump organ, two trumpets, two euphoniums, acoustic guitar, hammered dulcimer and tambourine.

I'm not sure in what world that qualifies as "simple," but it's an arresting wall of sound.

"What makes the song interesting is that as instruments join the arrangement, they join at a wider pan," Inkster says. "So as the lyrics are dealing with uncertainty/confinement/scarcity, the soundscape is broadening."

The Un-Teens: Rock n Roll Boy

Almost everything about Rock n Roll Boy is a throwback to the early days of punk.

From that I-IV-V chord progression to the solo break, everything feels like the mid 70s.

It might not have the snarl of some of the genre's forebearers, but the hooks are ever present.

