3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week
Check out new music from Jaunt, Versa and Gillian Nicola
Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.
Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.
Here are this week's picks:
Jaunt: On Your Mind
Jaunt calls On Your Mind a combination of Timbaland programming circa 2002 meshed with Arthur Russell lyrical sincerity.
To me, it's an impeccably produced track that just feels like summertime.
That's a feeling I'm pretty certain we all need right about now.
Versa: V
Versa's V started out as a band exercise to see just how many loops they could layer on top of each other.
It evolved into this track, which really is crackling with energy.
Gillian Nicola: Night Comes to Call
Night Comes to Call is from Gillian Nicola's upcoming album, which is set drop on May 3.
"It's a song about being OK taking time out and spending time with yourself when you need it," she says.
It's also an earworm that will stick with you all day.
Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.