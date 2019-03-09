3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Here are this week's picks:

Jaunt: On Your Mind

Jaunt calls On Your Mind a combination of Timbaland programming circa 2002 meshed with Arthur Russell lyrical sincerity.

To me, it's an impeccably produced track that just feels like summertime.

That's a feeling I'm pretty certain we all need right about now.

Versa: V

Versa's V started out as a band exercise to see just how many loops they could layer on top of each other.

It evolved into this track, which really is crackling with energy.

Gillian Nicola: Night Comes to Call

Night Comes to Call is from Gillian Nicola's upcoming album, which is set drop on May 3.

"It's a song about being OK taking time out and spending time with yourself when you need it," she says.

It's also an earworm that will stick with you all day.

