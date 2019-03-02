3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Big Wreck: Locomotive

Big Wreck's latest track Locomotive further cements Ian Thornley as one of the best vocalists and guitarists in the country.

The band may not carry the same buzz it was generating when That Song and The Oaf blew up in the late 90s, but its output in recent years since reforming has been no less formidable.

In a time when electric guitar has been largely relegated to the background on radio, Thornley stands out even more for his unabashed love for the instrument.

Alex Whorms: Sunset

It's easy for pop tunes about heartbreak to feel totally overwrought — after all, this is a subject that has been mined extensively in music.

Sunset is yet another incredibly earnest track about a broken heart, but it works.

There's a real, honest purity in this "I wanted to love someone" refrain.

Charlotte Cornfield: Storm Clouds

Storm Clouds is the latest track from Charlotte Cornfield, and is on her upcoming album The Shape of Your Name, which drops in April.

"It was the first thing I recorded in Banff, a few days after arriving," Cornfield says. "I had been carrying around the 'storm clouds, elation, desire, mania, darkness' refrain for a long time — it's a personal meditation. But I have this habit of not finishing songs until I have to, so it took being in the studio to pull it all together.

"I couldn't figure out how to end it and then Brendan Canning suggested bringing back the refrain and that just felt right."

