3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week
Check out new music from Iskwé, Ellis, and Ian Daniel Kehoe
Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.
Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.
Here are this week's picks:
Iskwé: Little Star
It's becoming readily apparent that Iskwé is almost incapable of writing anything but incredibly powerful, evocative songs.
Case in point is her latest, Little Star.
It's a track that centres on the deaths of Tina Fontaine in Manitoba and Colten Boushie in Saskatoon. Specifically, it focuses on what she says is the callous and racist way the media reported on their deaths.
Ellis: Something Blue
Ellis' online bio describes her music as "sad, but nice."
That sums things up about as succinctly as possible.
This track is a great blend of hazy electronica and shoegazey sounds.
Ian Daniel Kehoe: One Picture
It's not uncommon to hear a lot of 80s synth in modern pop music.
But this track from Ian Daniel Kehoe moves past simple throwback territory.
From the construction to the production, One Picture sounds like something pulled right off the radio in 1984.
Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.