3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Iskwé: Little Star

It's becoming readily apparent that Iskwé is almost incapable of writing anything but incredibly powerful, evocative songs.

Case in point is her latest, Little Star.

It's a track that centres on the deaths of Tina Fontaine in Manitoba and Colten Boushie in Saskatoon. Specifically, it focuses on what she says is the callous and racist way the media reported on their deaths.

Ellis: Something Blue

Ellis' online bio describes her music as "sad, but nice."

That sums things up about as succinctly as possible.

This track is a great blend of hazy electronica and shoegazey sounds.

Ian Daniel Kehoe: One Picture

It's not uncommon to hear a lot of 80s synth in modern pop music.

But this track from Ian Daniel Kehoe moves past simple throwback territory.

From the construction to the production, One Picture sounds like something pulled right off the radio in 1984.

