3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Tim Moxam: Honesty

Tim Moxam just released a new video for Honesty. It's on his newest album Marlborough Hall, which drops on March 29.

I love the jazzy backbeat here, coupled with the soul influence in the vocals — and this chorus is guaranteed to stick with you long after the song is done.

That this video is so well produced and directed certainly doesn't hurt either.

Cat Clyde: All the Black

Every so often I come across the voice of someone who is just meant to be singing.

Cat Clyde is one of those people.

The power in this vocal track is remarkable.

Chad McCoy: Great Team

Great Team is the latest from Chad McCoy, and it bounces along in that Hold Steady sort of tradition.

Gruff vocals and pop hooks don't always blend seamlessly, but there's no question they do here.

