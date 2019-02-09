Skip to Main Content
3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Check out new music from Paragon Cause, The Beelays and The Redhill Valleys.

Adam Carter · CBC ·
Paragon Cause just dropped a new tune called 'Drop Me In.' (Paragon Cause/Facebook)

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Paragon Cause: Drop Me In

Paragon Cause's newest track Drop Me In is a little subversive, just for how understated it initially feels.

It starts slow, but continuously builds throughout.

There are also some seriously gorgeous harmonies here.

The Beelays: Rest Easy

Rest Easy from The Beelays is a blast of funk that's the first to feature the band's new vocalists, Emily Kemp and Jocelyn Russell.

It also features Hamilton MC Lee Reed, who is as expressive as ever here. 

The band's latest EP, Hoss, drops on March 1.

The Redhill Valleys: Living in Yesterday

I'll freely admit that I'm not a massive country fan, but the new Redhill Valleys tune Living in Yesterday is definitely worth a listen.

This track is expertly performed and produced, and features some phenomenal vocal lines.

Even I can get behind this kind of twang.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration

About the Author

Adam Carter

Reporter, CBC Hamilton

Adam Carter is a Newfoundlander who now calls Hamilton home. He enjoys a good story and playing loud music in dank bars. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamCarterCBC or drop him an email at adam.carter@cbc.ca.

    Discover more from CBC

