3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Paragon Cause: Drop Me In

Paragon Cause's newest track Drop Me In is a little subversive, just for how understated it initially feels.

It starts slow, but continuously builds throughout.

There are also some seriously gorgeous harmonies here.

The Beelays: Rest Easy

Rest Easy from The Beelays is a blast of funk that's the first to feature the band's new vocalists, Emily Kemp and Jocelyn Russell.

It also features Hamilton MC Lee Reed, who is as expressive as ever here.

The band's latest EP, Hoss, drops on March 1.

The Redhill Valleys: Living in Yesterday

I'll freely admit that I'm not a massive country fan, but the new Redhill Valleys tune Living in Yesterday is definitely worth a listen.

This track is expertly performed and produced, and features some phenomenal vocal lines.

Even I can get behind this kind of twang.

