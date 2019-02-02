3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Here are this week's picks:

Donovan Woods: Go to Her

​Donovan Woods very clearly has the ability to write simply and with power. He says Go to Her wrestles with the anxiety that arose from a "devastating relationship development."

"I saw that phrase in the title of a book and I thought, 'That means something to me and I don't know what it is,'" Woods says. "That's my whole guiding principle while writing. When a string of words resonates, I just dig in and try to figure it out. But what started the idea was people telling me, 'You can't have it both ways.' Or, 'You can't have a record full of thoughtful lyrics that also gets played on the radio. You can't have those things both ways.' This is just me trying to have both."

Partner: Long and McQuade

This new track from Partner is an ode to a place that has taken far too much of my money.

Long and McQuade is from the band's upcoming release Saturday the 14th , which drops in April.

This track doesn't quite have the same produced polish of the duo's debut record (which was one of my favourites of 2017) — but the latest from these east coast transplants still had me laughing and singing along by the last chorus, all the same.

"We wanted to make a song for the musicians, and what experience is more relatable to a Canadian musician than going to Long and McQuade?" the band says.

"The song just came out one day while we were talking about Long and McQuade and we liked singing it like Pearl Jam, so it stuck."

Math Club: Hunter III

Math Club just dropped a new release called the Hunter Trilogy.

Parts of this remind me of mid-2000s bands like Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday.

There's also a vague 90s alternative feel here too.

