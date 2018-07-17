St. Joseph's Health System and Niagara Health announce new CEO

St. Joseph's Health System and Niagara Health have announced Dr. Tom Stewart as its new CEO.

The announcement was made Monday.

"The Board of Directors unanimously endorsed Dr. Stewart's appointment as our next CEO of SJHS and Niagara Health," said Dr. Anne Anderson, Chair of the Board of Directors for SJHH in a media release.

"Tom is an internationally recognized healthcare executive, academic and physician leader who brings a deep commitment to our mission of compassionate care and service as well as a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this important role."

Stewart is replacing Dr. Kevin Smith, who took on the role as president and CEO of the University Health Network in May.

Stewart is currently serving in an integrated system role as joint chief of staff for Niagara Health, where he's also executive vice-president medical, at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital.

He assumes the role Aug. 1.

"I am proud to be chosen as the next leader of St. Joseph's Health System and Niagara Health," said Stewart in a media release. "We have an exciting opportunity to build on the incredible success that led to the creation of one of the largest health care systems in the country.

A large network

Stewart will be president and CEO of St. Joseph's Health System, which spans six different member organizations with multiple sites including: St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph, St. Joseph's Home Care, St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford and St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas.

He'll also act as CEO of Niagara Health.

Congratulations to Dr. Tom Stewart who is the new incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St. Joseph’s Health System and Niagara Health. He begins his new role on August 1st, 2018. Read more: <a href="https://t.co/JS12WGhXn4">https://t.co/JS12WGhXn4</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/STJOESHAMILTON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@STJOESHAMILTON</a> <a href="https://t.co/LYxVLSyGXw">pic.twitter.com/LYxVLSyGXw</a> —@niagarahealth "The Board of Directors at Niagara Health is extremely proud of the accomplishments that have taken place under Dr. Stewart's leadership since he took on the role of Niagara Health's Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President Medical Affairs in May 2014," said John Bragagnolo, Chair of Niagara Health Board of Directors in the release.

Together the organizations have a total budget of $1.3 billion and account for approximately 13,000 staff and physicians and 2,800 beds.

Bragagnolo went further on to say that two impressive highlights of Stewart's work with the Niagara Health team include increasing the hospital's focus on academic and their research mission, as well as the recruitment of 150 leading physician specialists to the region.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Stewart in his new role and building on the great momentum that is taking place in Niagara," said Bragagnolo.

Stewart is currently a Professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster University.