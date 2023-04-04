Andrea Purdy says her six-year-old son, just two weeks ago, ran around the schoolyard playing with a used needle.

Purdy said this happened at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School and Belview Park in the Crown Point West area.

She said "he had been poking it into the wooden fence and at one point had thrown it up in the air and that's when he lost it."

It's unclear if the needle pricked him, she said, but her son is undergoing precautionary blood tests for the next six months.

It's not the first time parents have complained about needles in the area, saying more needs to be done.

Purdy said when she told the school about the incident, their response left her feeling dismissed, despite speaking to a school superintendent.

"It's frustrating as a parent to send your kid to a school and feel like they're supposed to be safe and have something like this happen," she said. "And nobody even caught onto it. It sounds like he had it for a decent amount of time."

The school playground at Holy Name of Jesus is mixed in with a city park, which has led to used needles being found by kids. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

School and city staff do best to clean up needles

Pat Daly, HWCDSB chair, said in an email Tuesday, staff are "very vigilant about checking the playground before the start of school" but Belview Park is a public space which can be accessed after school hours.

"Occasionally syringes are discarded by individuals who access the grounds," he said, adding the school is working with the city, police and public health to find a remedy.

"This may involve installing a fence around the school playground," he said.

Back in 2020, a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) spokesperson said needles near the school was an "ongoing issue."

HWCDSB trustee Josie Angelini didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann said she requested a meeting with the school and city staff to see what else could be done.

"I am supportive of a safe disposal box to be on site in the park. I am also aware that parks staff regularly sweep the park and do clean ups there as well," she said in an email Tuesday.

Kara Bunn, manager of the city's parks and cemeteries, said in an email Tuesday areas around playgrounds and children's play areas in the park are considered a high priority, so staff do their best to respond to complaints related to those areas.

Bunn said residents who come across a needle on park land can call the city at 905-546-CITY to report the needle and staff will clean it up. The AIDS Network also picks up sharps and can be called at 905-546-2489.

A man holds a used needle without the sharp end. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Bunn said city staff service local parks once a week between May and the end of September and as needed in the winter. That work includes cleaning litter, maintaining grass and noting necessary repairs.

Trash cans are emptied three times a week during the summer and twice during the winter, Bunn said, adding that staff are trained to look for needles and have the tools and training to discard them.

Needles in park is symptom of larger drug issue

Olivia Mancini, a co-founder of the Student Overdose Prevention and Education Network, said she empathizes with Andrea and her son.

Mancini pointed to research from the Canadian Pediatric Society which says the chances of getting infected by a needle is "extremely low."

Mancini said the situation Andrea and her son faced is a symptom of a larger drug issue in Hamilton.

Data from the city's website show opioid overdoses have been on the rise, from 450 in 2018 to 814 in 2022.

There have been at least 237 suspected overdoses or drug poisonings between Jan. 1 and March 26 — an average of between two or three incidents a day.

If that pace persists throughout the year, 2023 will see more overdoses than any other year in the city.

Mancini said it would help if Belview Park had a disposal bin and there were more safe consumption sites in the city. She also said improving student awareness about needles is important.

City council voted in late February to support an application by The AIDS Network to the Ministry of Health for a Consumption and Treatment Services site at 746 Barton St. E., which would be the city's second site, though it has drawn a mixed reaction from locals.

"We really need to view the drug poisoning crisis as a community issue and not an individual problem," Mancini said.