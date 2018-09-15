Three children were rushed to a pediatric trauma centre Saturday afternoon, police say, after a "violent" multi-vehicle crash in Glanbrook.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Paramedic officials say three children were involved. Two are in critical condition, while one is in serious condition.

Two adults were also involved. One person is in serious condition, while another is in stable condition.

"I understand it was a violent crash, with traumatic injuries to these children," said David Thompson, superintendent with the Hamilton Paramedic Service.

An automated post from the Hamilton Fire Department's twitter feed lists a "VSA" linked to the crash, which stands for "vital signs absent."

Police say that roads are completely shut down at Dickenson Road East and Nebo Road, and will be closed for several hours.

"More information will be released once [the] Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction [unit] has completed their investigation on scene," a police news release reads.

More to come.