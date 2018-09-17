Vehicle involved in crash that seriously injured 5 was stolen: police

A Hamilton teen was driving a stolen car, police say, when he crashed into another vehicle, causing a major collision that left everyone involved suffering from serious injuries.

Among the injured is a three-week-old child, who police say is in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a 17-year-old driver tried to pass another vehicle on Nebo Road, north of Dickenson Road and entered the oncoming traffic lane, said police.

The teen hit a vehicle carrying a Hamilton woman and two kids, according to police.

In addition to the three week old, police say, a woman and a two-year-old are still listed in serious, but stable condition, as are the 17 year old and his 18-year-old passenger.

Police say the vehicle driven by the teen was reported stolen around 6 a.m. that morning.

"At this time police have not ruled out any causes for the collision," stated a media release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.