51-year-old Hamilton man killed in industrial accident at National Steel Car

The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial accident at National Steel Car in Hamilton that killed a 51-year-old worker.

Hamilton police say officers responded to reports of an accident from the steel car maker on Kenilworth Avenue North shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The initial information described a large metal item striking, and killing, the 51-year-old. He was working with the item that struck him.

Police confirmed the cause of the incident and say it was not criminal in nature.

Officers reached out to the man's family and ended their investigation, but the Ministry of Labour is doing its own probe.

According to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), in 2019 there were 55 people in Ontario who died as a result of an injury at work. The WSIB said that over the last ten years 90 percent of all of the workplace-related deaths happened to men, mostly those between the ages of 55 and 59.