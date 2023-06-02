Since 2015, the City of Hamilton has shared the same name as the famous musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, but now the municipality and the Broadway production have a little more in common.

The city is set to host a new national program that will help develop and launch new musicals.

Theatre Aquarius will be the home of the National Centre for New Musicals (NCNM).

A press release from Theatre Aquarius says the centre will "revolutionize the national and international musical theatre landscape, offering unparalleled opportunity for both established and emerging Canadian composers, lyricists, book writers and theatre artists.

"This will firmly establish NCNM and ultimately Canada as a leading player in the field of musical theatre development and provide an unmatched platform for growth and long-term success."

Longtime actor calls announcement 'huge'

NCNM says it has a $2 million budget for its first five years and has secured $1 million in funding.

The centre said it will support projects at various stages of development and will also offer mentorship for new artists and concepts.

NCNM programs, activities and timelines will be announced in September 2023.

"We are thrilled to position ourselves as a launchpad for national and international opportunities," said Mary Francis Moore, the artistic director at Theatre Aquarius.

Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath said she was "proud" to see the centre in Hamilton.

Steve Gallagher is a Hamilton-based actor, director and writer who has worked in the industry for some 35 years. (Eva Salinas/CBC)

Steve Gallagher, a Hamilton-based actor, director and writer who has worked in the industry for some 35 years, said he was "thrilled" to hear the "huge" announcement.

He said the centre will offer a rare chance for writers to develop shows without a deadline to production and won't need to scale down productions.

"They're offering opportunities for large-scale ideas to get workshopped, which doesn't happen very often," Gallagher said.

'It's bringing something new to the table'

He said there are a few places in the U.S. and Canada that offer similar services, but this program has its own space in Theatre Aquarius.

"It's bringing something new to the table, which is great," said Gallagher, whose show Pollyanna The Musical will have its world premiere at the theatre in December.

Gallagher said NCNM will be able to help people with lots of experience and those who just have a good idea.

He added the NCNM advisory committee has members with prestige who can help take a project to the next level and give a Canadian musical global exposure.

In the age of streaming, Gallagher said the announcement will help keep live performance alive and "create special moments" that can only be experienced in-person.

"This opportunity will help writers create better work and more work and be seen not only across the country, but hopefully, the world," Gallagher said.