Hamilton MPP introduces hospice bill named after her little sister, who died in 1975

For years, Sandy Shaw had a question about one of the worst days of her life — why, when her 17-month-old sister was dying, did her parents rush the little girl to the hospital?

Everyone knew Nancy Rose was dying. She had struggled most of her short life with a rare form of leukemia. Her parents and doctors knew they were out of treatment options. Still, in the last moments of her life, her parents packed her into the car and rushed her to the hospital.

Shaw knows why now. "If she died at home, there would have had to be an autopsy," she said. "That was the last indignity they wanted to spare her from."

The NDP MPP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas is learning these details now as she introduces a bill for a provincial pediatric hospice palliative care strategy, known as the Nancy Rose Act. Her goal, she said, is to spare families this sort of red tape during the most difficult time of their lives.

Shaw's little sister died in 1975. Her parents, Edward and Patricia, were keen to shield their other four children from the worst of it. Shaw was 14 though, and she has vivid memories.

She remembers Nancy Rose's favourite music box, which played "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

"She was sunny as a spring day," Shaw said. "She had bright blue eyes and blonde hair. She was so happy to know you and get to see you."

The bill would develop quality of care standards for kids and their families, regardless of where they live. It would also make sure there's support for families, and establish a ministerial committee.

This is important, said Mark Greenberg, pediatric oncologist and co-chair of the Provincial Pediatric Palliative Care Steering Committee, because "pediatric care is a fundamentally different undertaking." The language and comprehension level of kids is ever changing.

"A child has no working concept of death," he said. Most of the life-or-death decisions are made my third parties, not the patients themselves, and the magnitude of those decisions is awe inspiring.

Children, in their last days, shouldn't have to move hundreds of kilometres away from home.

"There has to be a system in place that says, 'Here are standards, this is what should be done and this is how you may be able to do it regionally.'"

Keaton Millar of Burlington was seven when he died at McMaster Children's Hospital in 2010. His mom, Danielle Zucchet, is a family representative for the Provincial Pediatric Palliative Care Steering Committee.

Zucchet said she didn't know until after Keaton died that there were community agencies the family could have used.

With Keaton was diagnosed with cancer, "we were thrust into a system that was foreign to us," she said. "We were trying to navigate that and deal with a parent's worst nightmare."

The bill will be debated at second reading Thursday. Working on it, Shaw said, has gotten people talking in her own family too.

"They said, 'After all these years, we can finally talk about this,'" Shaw said of her parents.