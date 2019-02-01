What would you name an elementary school in Hamilton? HWDSB wants to know

A Hamilton school board wants the public's help to name five new elementary schools.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) issued a call for ideas Thursday.

Name suggestions should "reflect HWDSB's vision, mission, commitments and community composition," the board said.

They should also inspire students, be acceptable to the community, address underrepresented groups "where appropriate and possible," and have local, Canadian or international significance.

Historically, the submissions have mattered. The names of its two recent HWDSB high schools — Nora Frances Henderson on the south Mountain, and the upcoming Bernie Custis school in the north end — were suggested by the public.

Here are the unnamed schools:

A new school on the Beverly Community Centre site in Flamborough. Projected opening date: January 2020.

A new school on the Eastdale site in Stoney Creek. Projected opening: January to March 2020.

A new school for Ancaster Senior Public School and Fessenden. Currently getting municipal approvals.

A new school on the C. H. Bray site. Currently getting municipal approvals. The school will operate out of Queen's Rangers as a holding school until the new school is built on the C. H. Bray site.

A new school at Summit Park on the south Mountain. Projected opening: September 2019.

Anyone who has suggestions should submit them, along with the rationale, by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

Submit names online at hwdsb.on.ca/feedback, or to the Hamilton‐Wentworth District School Board, ATTN: Research Specialist (Research and Analytics Department), P.O. Box 2558 Hamilton, ON, L8N 3L1.

The board is scheduled to approve the names on May 13.