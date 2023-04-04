This Ontario teacher wants schools to be more open to Muslim student needs — starting with prayer

Farhanna Khan has been juggling her work and faith since she started studying to become a teacher.

She recalls one day when she was working as a teaching assistant and let her teacher know during class break, she was going to pray.

"She snapped at me in front of everybody, I never forgot it," said Khan. "She said to me, 'if you knew that you had to pray, why did you apply for this job?'"

"I started to shake … I just said to her … when it's my prayer time, I'm going to leave, and I'm gonna pray."

Farhanna Khan, left, practises skits with a few of her students Monday, ahead of Wednesday's event. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

Khan now works as a teacher at Orchard Park Secondary School in east Hamilton, one of few Muslim teachers working for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).

The school board's 2021 census showed that 1.6 per cent of school staff identified as Muslim, while at least 21 per cent of students identified as such.

She says she doesn't want students at Ontario schools to experience what she did — and one way to help prevent that is for staff to hear from students about what Muslim people face in school settings.

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan underway, Khan invited students, parents and staff from HWDSB to break fast (Iftar) with her Wednesday evening and hear from students, through skits they've prepared, on their day-to-day experiences.

She said 150 people from across the HWDSB are set to attend, including senior staff.

Test schedules sometimes conflict with Friday prayer

Students will be sharing, for instance, how they are sometimes forced to skip Friday prayer because of tests, which are often on Friday afternoons.

They will be advocating Wednesday for teachers to keep that in mind when they schedule tests in future.

"Friday prayers is such a huge aspect of the community, when we miss that it's just really sad for us," said Ayaan Musani, a Grade 11 Orchard Park student who is part of the Wednesday event.

Students from Orchard Park Secondary School in Hamilton are performing skits for an expected 150 guests at an event Wednesday. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

"[Growing up] we have cultural and religious ties with Friday prayers, and when it's taken away due to school, it's just a hard choice for us."

Musani said prayer is vital, especially through hard times and to help his mental health.

Grade 10 student Nosheen Amin said there isn't "enough awareness about religion" in schools and said Khan's support for students like her has been so important.

"She's the one who ... pushes us to stand up for ourselves and our values and really bring them out there for the people that don't understand," Amin said.

Amin said a new Muslim Students Association (MSA), which launched last year at the school with Khan's help, has also been really beneficial to her.

"I would say we have a little friend group, which has been really amazing for me, because I feel like I found people that really understand me," Amin said.

HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop said the majority of secondary schools in Hamilton "have an MSA or are starting one at their school this year."

Grade 10 student Nosheen Amin said the creation of a Muslim Students Association last year has helped her make good friends. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

Support from school administration is vital, says teacher

Khan said she couldn't do what she's able to do for her students if it weren't for the school's support.

She said before working at Orchard Park, sometimes she'd have to find a corner to pray, "somewhere where [she] wouldn't be seen."

Orchard Park has a prayer room, which Khan says made her "super excited" when she started working there.

Teacher Farhanna Khan said finding a prayer room at Orchard Park Secondary School made her 'super excited.' She hopes other schools can follow suit. (Submitted by Farhanna Khan)

"This is the school where I don't have to hide in my car to pray. I don't have to go find some space quickly in the hallway," she said.

McKillop, with HWDSB, said students at all schools can be accommodated should they "wish to practice their religion by using a room for prayer."

Such spaces are an example, in Khan's view, of how religion can still find a place in "publicly funded institutions," she said, adding it is different from putting prayer "on the announcements," for instance.

What is Orchard Park doing right? Senior management listens to staff, said Khan.

"I'm sure if we had funding, we would be able to do much more than we're doing. But with whatever we have, whatever [administration] can afford, here at this school, they're doing amazing," she said.