Police offer $50K reward for information about 'execution' of mobster Angelo Musitano

Hamilton police are offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the people responsible for the shooting death of notorious mobster Angelo Musitano.

The service announced the reward Tuesday after a request for the money from chief Eric Girt was reviewed by the city's police service's board.

Musitano's pickup truck was peppered with bullets, after he pulled into his Waterdown driveway in May 2017, by a man who police believe had been methodically "stalking" him.

In September, police arrested Jabril Abdalla, a 27-year-old from Hamilton, on murder charges in connection with the killing of Musitano and a Toronto woman named Mila Barberi.

A joint investigation involving the RCMP, York and Hamilton police called Project SCOPA also identified two other men believed to have been "directly involved in the murders," along with the attempted murder of Saverio Serrano in Woodbridge, Ont. in March 2017.

Angelo Musitano (right) and Pat Musitano leaving Provincial Court for lunch in 1998. Angelo was killed in a targeted shooting outside his home in May 2017. (Hamilton Spectator)

Canada-wide warrants have also been issued for Michael Graham Cudmore, 37, and Daniel Mario Tomassetti, 27, who investigators say have fled to Mexico.

Killing part of underworld feud

Investigators previously said they believe people close to the men know where they're hiding and that the reward might make them willing to talk.

Police say the investigation into Musitano's "execution" is ongoing.

"It is believed his death is part of an ongoing feud between Organized Crime groups within the GTHA," read a press release. "Investigators requested the $50,000 reward as a means to stimulate further leads, and to assist in locating and apprehending Michael Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti."

Investigators also issued a reminder that anyone who assists either Cudmore or Tomassetti in escaping arrest will face charges of accessory after the fact to murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.