Hamilton police to announce arrest in murders of mobster Angelo Musitano, Toronto woman

Hamilton police will announce an arrest in the murders of mobster Angelo Musitano and Toronto woman Mila Barberi at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators announced in late January that a number of characteristics link the shootings of Barberi in March 2017 and Musitano in May 2017.

Barberi, 28, was killed while she sat, in the middle of the afternoon, in a BMW SUV outside a business in an industrial area in Vaughan, Ont. She was picking up her boyfriend, a 40-year-old man who police have declined to identify.

Musitano, 39, was gunned down a few months later while he sat in his pickup truck in the driveway of his home in Waterdown, Ont. His family was inside the house when he was killed.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom will speak about the case Thursday, alongside Insp. Pauline Gray, and Det. Sgt. Jim Killby.

CBC News will livestream the press conference starting at 11 a.m.

Mila Barberi, originally from Vaughan, was found on Caster Avenue near Highway 407 and Weston Road. (Facebook)

Musitano was the son of Domenic Musitano, a longtime crime boss in Hamilton who had close ties to the Rizzuto crime family in Montreal. Both Musitano and his brother, Pat Musitano, served nearly 10 years in prison for their roles in the 1997 shooting death of Johnny Papalia — arguably Hamilton's most infamous Mafia figure — and one of his lieutenants, Carmen Barillaro.

Canadian organized crime experts have theorized that Musitano's death may have been retaliation for his role in Papalia's murder.

Police have said that Musitano was "stalked" for several days before he was killed and that multiple people were involved. Hamilton homicide detectives previously released images of a stolen Ford Fusion believed to have been used as the getaway car in Musitano's homicide. They have also identified three other vehicles that were seen in and around Musitano's home before his death.

In the Barberi case, there were at least two people involved: the gunman and a getaway driver. The shooter arrived to the scene in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee. He then got out of the jeep, ran toward Barberi's car and opened fire, hitting her multiple times and wounding her boyfriend in the arm.

Police have previously said Barberi and her boyfriend were shot mistakenly, and the real target was someone else who was also at the Vaughan business that day, though investigators say they are not sure who it was.

The suspect in each shooting has a nearly identical physical profile and a black Honda Civic Coupe has been connected to both crimes, say York Regional Police. Similarly, a "sophisticated and extensive" surveillance operation by the suspect and associates preceded both homicides.

Thursday's arrest announcement marks the latest twist in a string of violent incidents linked to organized crime activity in Hamilton in recent months.

Weeks after Angelo Musitano was shot, someone fired bullets into the home of his brother, Pat.

Then on Sept. 13, a 50-year-old real estate agent named Albert Iavarone, who police say had connections to organized crime, was killed at his home.