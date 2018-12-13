Ministry of Environment notified after fire engulfs Hamilton industrial building

The Ministry of Environment was notified after a massive fire erupted in Hamilton Thursday evening, engulfing the roof of an industrial building.

According to Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe, a call came in around 8:45 p.m. for a fire at 505 Kenora Avenue, near Queen Elizabeth Way and Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Firefighters first on the scene reported heavy flames in the one-storey structure, Cunliffe told reporters. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.

Hamilton firefighters on scene of a multiple alarm fire at 505 Kenora Ave ... Chief Cunliffe enroute and will meet with media at 2200hrs at the Command Unit <a href="https://t.co/rFcdDNp6tR">pic.twitter.com/rFcdDNp6tR</a> —@HamiltonFireDep

Parts of the structure's roof collapsed, along with interior walls.

Multiple fire trucks and firefighters on aerial ladders were needed to battle the flames.

More than 1,000 homes in the surrounding area were without power as crews fought the blaze.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames to one unit within the building, but there was extensive smoke and water damage to the other units.

There were no injuries.

Deputy Chief John Verbeek says it looks like the fire started in the unit housing Service 1 Truck and Trailer Repair.

Crews are working on dousing hot spots.

50 firefighters, 13 fire trucks and 3 aerial ladders were dispatched to the scene of the fire Thursday evening. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)