Man charged with stunt driving after motorcycle clocked at double the speed limit

A 33-year-old man is facing charges, Niagara police say, after allegedly driving more than double the posted speed limit.

Officers with the traffic enforcement unit were patrolling in Pelham around 7:35 p.m. Friday following reports of speeders when they clocked a motorcycle driving 123 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to a media release.

The vehicle was stopped on Sixteen Road near Centre Street and the driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving.

Police say the motorcycle was impounded and the driver's licence suspended for seven days.