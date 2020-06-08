Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Upper James: police
Hamilton

The southbound side of Upper James street is closed between Twenty Road and Christopher Drive and is expected to be shut down for several hours, according police.

CBC News ·
Hamilton police say a 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Upper James Street Monday morning. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Upper James Street early this morning, police say.

The motorcyclist has been transported to hospital.

The southbound side of the street is closed between Twenty Road and Christopher Drive and is expected to be shut down for several hours, according to a tweet from the service.

Police say the collision reconstruction unit is investigating and are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.

