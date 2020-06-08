Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Upper James: police
The southbound side of Upper James street is closed between Twenty Road and Christopher Drive and is expected to be shut down for several hours, according police.
A 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Upper James Street early this morning, police say.
The motorcyclist has been transported to hospital.
The southbound side of the street is closed between Twenty Road and Christopher Drive and is expected to be shut down for several hours, according to a tweet from the service.
Police say the collision reconstruction unit is investigating and are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.