Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls: police

A 52-year-old woman is dead, police say, after the motorcycle she was riding crashed in Niagara Falls Sunday.

Police were called to the corner of Livingston Street and Stanley Avenue around 5:30 p.m. following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews found the woman and took her to hospital where she was pronounced dead, say police.

She was not immediately identified as police were still working to contact her next of kin.

Investigators say the woman was driving with a group of other motorcyclists when she lost control. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no other injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.