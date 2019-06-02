Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle

Hamilton police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Upper James Street and 20 Road at about 12:30 p.m. after reports of the crash.

A 41-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was killed, according to police.

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating. Police say drivers may want to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.