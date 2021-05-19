Motorcyclist dead after Hyundai Sonata driver dragged him 100 metres: police

Hamilton police say they're searching for the driver and possible passengers of a 2020 Hyundai Sonata after a motorcyclist died in a collision Monday night.

Police say they and paramedics responded to reports of a crash between a yellow 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle and the grey Sonata on Limeridge Road East, just west of Upper Kenilworth Avenue. It was shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say, based on preliminary information, the driver of the Sonata was travelling eastbound on Limeridge Road East and tried to do a U-Turn.

That's when the man on the motorcycle drove into the driver's side of the Sonata.

Police say the man was wedged under the vehicle.

They say the driver in the Sonata finished the U-Turn and drove westbound 100 metres, dragging the motorcyclist beneath the vehicle.

"The driver and possible passengers of the Hyundai exited the vehicle and fled the scene," police said in a media release.

Paramedics, the fire department and police responded, but officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they still haven't identified the victim or people in the Sonata.

"Investigation is being conducted by the collision reconstruction unit and Mountain station detectives," police said.

"Speed and driver impairment have not yet been ruled out as factors involved in the investigation."

Witnesses of the crash can contact police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755 or division three detectives at 905-546-3886.