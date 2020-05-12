Nearly two years after she was last seen in Hamilton, investigators say they've identified the remains of Monica Chisar and determined her death was a homicide.

Provincial police say Chisar's body was found on Christmas Eve 2019 by a father and son walking through a wooded area near Highway 6 and Southgate Road 10.

That location is about 130 kilometres from the intersection of Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East where she was spotted on July 11, 2018, according to Staff Sgt. Jim Callender with Hamilton police.

Callender provided some detail on the background of the case in a video shared by the OPP Tuesday.

"Monica didn't have an extensive history in Hamilton, but did have a wide circle of associates in the Greater Toronto Area and in Kitchener," he explained while standing at the very same corner.

"Monica was known to be a traveller and had just returned home from Europe prior to her disappearance."

Chisar's family reported her missing in September 2018 after she stopped posting on social media and they began to fear for her wellbeing, Callender added.

Hamilton police suspected foul play and provided several media updates asking for help in their search, describing her as someone with a somewhat bohemian, "unconventional lifestyle."

"She would be fairly carefree," Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk told media in March 2019. "She would go on extended trips and stay with friends."

Sometimes Chisar would disappear for a while. But "she'd call from other places, other countries, and touch base with family," Oleniuk added at the time.

In the video update shared Tuesday OPP Det. Inspt. Scott Moore said the father and son who stumbled upon Chisar's remains immediately contacted police.

Human remains found in Southgate Township on December 24th, 2019 are those of a missing Hamilton woman. Her death has been determined to be the result of homicide. The OPP's Criminal Investigations Branch is hoping your tips will help them solve this case. ^dr <a href="https://t.co/6gPKrRfDBi">pic.twitter.com/6gPKrRfDBi</a> —@OPP_WR

Officers carried out an "extensive search of the area for evidence," he explained. "A lengthy forensic examination of the remains later confirmed the victim to be Monica Chisar."

Chisar was 29 when she disappeared. Police say she was 5'7 feet tall and 170 pounds with green eyes and reddish-brown hair.

"The OPP's Criminal Investigations Branch is hoping your tips will help them solve this case," states the tweet sharing the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-855-677-4636.