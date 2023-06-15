Mohawk College students, past and present, say they're sad the Hamilton school is suspending its journalism program ahead of the start of the 2023 school year, but hope the "old-fashioned" program will evolve into something more modern.

"To be honest, when I heard the news … somehow, it was not a surprise," Julian Orlando, who is set to graduate from the program next week, told CBC Hamilton.

News about the Mohawk journalism program comes as some media companies and newsrooms in Canada and the U.S. have announced cuts and struggle to survive.

Bill Steinburg, spokesperson for Mohawk who confirmed the program suspension, said in an email that low enrolment and graduation numbers made the program "financially unviable."

He said 28 students were enrolled in 2020 and this year, the college expected just 16 students. Graduates of the three-year program get an advanced diploma in journalism.

Steinburg said the college will support students currently enrolled to help them graduate while anyone expected to enter the first year of the program in September will have to choose another program. No incoming students paid deposits or program fees yet, he said.

"As the landscape of media continues to quickly change, we intend to provide a new program in the future that addresses the evolving needs of the industry," he said.

Steinburg said the college will speak with industry partners to change the curriculum and program structure.

He pointed to how the college suspended its Broadcast-Radio program four years ago and eventually turned it into the Broadcast – Radio and Creative Content program.

"That program is experiencing renewed success," Steinburg said.

Students say program could be modernized

He said the program has four faculty members, one of whom is a co-ordinator, noting that teaching will be ongoing for second- and third-year students over the next two years.

Steinburg said no full-time positions are impacted and many of the part-time faculty teach or can teach in other programs at the college.

Heather Giardine-Tuck, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 240, which represents school faculty, said a program suspension is "always worrying," but she's pleased there's no impact on staffing.

She said she is "cautiously optimistic" the college will collaborate with professors and introduce a better program.

She also emphasized the program is already a strong one.

Mohawk college will support students currently enrolled in the journalism program to help them graduate. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

Matthew Mastromatteo, a 2022 journalism grad, said it's sad to hear the program is being suspended.

"I really felt like I was learning something," he said.

But he also said the program could be modernized.

Orlando agrees.

"I don't think there are new skills or things [in the program that] the industry is requiring right now," the 21-year-old said. "This is based on my experience now that I'm working in the industry."

He said the program focused on writing and editing, but could also try to incorporate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and have more comprehensive courses on social media.

CAJ vice-president urges support for journalism

Cecil Rosner, vice-president of the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) and a former CBC investigative journalist and manager, said Mohawk's decision is "very disappointing."

The number of post-secondary school journalism programs across Canada is unclear, but Rosner said it's critical for universities and colleges to help maintain the pipeline and infrastructure for new journalists.

"There's got to be support for journalism, both education and job-wise," he said, adding he hopes Mohawk's plans to introduce another program will lead to a new realization about the importance of journalism programs.

On Wednesday, BCE Inc. said it's cutting 1,300 positions, about three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to change how it delivers the news. The eliminated positions include a six per cent cut at Bell Media.

Vice Media Group, popular for websites such as Vice and Motherboard, recently filed for bankruptcy, and BuzzFeed Inc said it would shutter its news division.

Both were known for being effective at connecting to younger audiences.

Sources previously told The Canadian Press that legacy news company Postmedia was laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff.

Postmedia owns publications including the National Post, Vancouver Sun and Calgary Herald.

Rosner said that despite this, the need for journalists hasn't waned, especially as many journalism graduates also pursue public relations and communications positions that may offer better pay and more stability.

He also still has optimism about the industry, pointing to the rise of smaller startup news outlets.

"News is more than just printing people's press releases. We need people to look into things intensively and think critically," Rosner said. "That's where society has to rely on journalism."