Violent clashes break out at Maxime Bernier event in Hamilton

A peaceful protest outside an event for Maxime Bernier turned violent Sunday evening as supporters of the People's Party of Canada began to arrive and enter the venue.

A scuffle occurred about half-an-hour before the event — at Hamilton's Mohawk College — was scheduled to start. Two men from opposing sides of the protests were led away in handcuffs by police.

There were a total of four arrests for "breach of the peace," Hamilton Police said, and all of those people were later released without conditions.

A large crowd of protesters decrying the event stood outside with signs advocating for immigrant rights and denouncing neo-Nazis and white supremacism. Supporters of the People's Party — some wearing "Make America Great Again" hats — stood behind police and engaged with some of the protesters verbally for about an hour.

Police worked to keep protesters and supporters separated outside of Mohawk College's 1,000-seat McIntyre Art Centre. (Justin Mowat/CBC)

Bernier talks 'personal freedom'

When the event got underway inside, Bernier emerged on stage to Survivor's Rocky III soundtrack song Eye of the Tiger. He received multiple standing ovations throughout the night for pledging to increase "personal freedoms" for all Canadians.

He was joined onstage by Rubin and two PPC candidates. Bernier praised all of his candidates, saying "[they] are not real politicians ... and that's great. People don't trust politicians anymore."

The four chatted at length about preserving "freedom" from censorship in Canada, their doubts about climate change science and Bernier's plan to repeal the Multiculturalism Act.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier speaks at the event on Sunday, which sparked controversy for Mohawk College. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

When asked if he'd be willing to engage in a debate with protesters outside the venue, Rubin said "I'd be happy to talk to them if they're not in my face and screaming at me and calling me a Nazi."

"If I could sit down with any of those people and chat about it, I would try to do exactly what I did [on stage Sunday], which is really try to get them to understand what are your rights, where do your rights come from and how special it is to live in a place like Canada or the U.S.," Rubin said.

Controversy for college

Bernier was at Mohawk College for an event to discuss free speech with American YouTuber and political commentator Dave Rubin. The college enlisted extra security for the event after word of possible protests spread.

Rubin tweeted earlier this week that the event had been cancelled due to "threats from Antifa," or left-wing anti-fascist protesters, but later clarified the event was still going ahead as planned.

The college has been criticized for renting the space to Bernier and his party, with some citing Bernier's statements about "extreme multiculturalism" as something that creates division among Canadians.

Jackson Gates, a paralegal student at the college, raised several concerns about the event in an email to Mohawk officials. Gates said Bernier has incited hate toward marginalized communities and that by hosting the forum the college was contradicting its own statements about being welcoming and inclusive.

"Profiting from the Maxime Bernier event and over the objections and concerns of your students and faculty is just wrong," he wrote, adding he believes Mohawk should have told Rubin and Bernier to hold their event somewhere else.

College spokesperson Bill Steinburg told CBC News earlier this week that "the space that's being used is space that's rented to the public regularly and the party is a party that's part of the federal political dialogue right now."

"We're not endorsing anybody when we rent our space," he said.