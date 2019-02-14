Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Hamilton police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing teenager.

Investigators say 17-year-old Richard Whyte was last seen in the area of King Street East and James Street South on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

He is described as a black man with black hair in an afro and brown eyes.

He stands six feet, five inches tall, police say, and weighs about 350 pounds.

Whyte shuffles and drags his feet when he walks, investigators say, as he previously suffered frostbite on his feet.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants and black slippers.

Police say they do not have a photo of Whyte to share at this time, but they are worried about him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.