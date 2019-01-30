Police searching for missing senior with dementia during brutal cold snap

Hamilton police are trying to find a missing Hamilton senior who suffers from dementia who wandered away from a lower city retirement home on Tuesday.

Investigators say 74-year-old Peter Unsworth left Northview Senior's Residence on Aikman Avenue near Wentworth and Main just after 10 a.m.

According to a news release, he wanted to go to a nearby bank.

"Peter was not dressed for the weather wearing slippers, dark pants, a brown jacket, and a black baseball cap," a news release reads. "The staff was concerned about his well-being when he did not show up for dinner."

He was last seen walking westbound on Aikman Avenue toward Sanford Avenue South. Police say Unsworth has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes. According to investigators, he has wandered away before.

He is described as a white man, six feet, four inches tall, with a thin build and scruffy facial hair.

Unsworth disappeared during an extreme cold warning. Environment Canada says a frigid mass of arctic air and strong winds is resulting in wind chill values that are making it feel like -30 C.

The temperature will plummet to -24 C overnight, with the wind chill values making it feel more like -38 C.

Environment Canada has warned that it's cold enough that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Anyone with information about Unsworth's whereabouts is asked to call police at 905-546-4725 or 911.