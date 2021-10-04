City Hall vigil honours missing, murdered Indigenous women

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, as well as trans and two-spirited people, will be honoured and remembered at an event today at noon at Hamilton City Hall.

Organized by the local Sisters in Spirit committee , the event follows the raising of the group's flag at City Hall on Friday, is one of several happening across the country. It will fly there for the month of October. Speakers at Monday's event will include musician Tom Wilson and Edebwed Ogichidaa Kwe.

"Government statistics in Canada show that Aboriginal women are five times more likely to die as a result of violence than other women," states Sisters in Spirit Hamilton's Facebook page. "Our purpose is to draw public attention and education to the pervasive problem of violence against Aboriginal women across Canada, while we honour and remember our Sisters in Spirit."

The Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) is hosting a virtual vigil today at 2 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the organization's Facebook page.

"Oct. 4 is a day when we honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people, support grieving families, and create opportunities for healing," says the NWAC's website. "The violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people in Canada is a genocide. United, we will demand action on an issue that impacts us all!"