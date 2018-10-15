Missing Burlington father and 11-month-old found safe
A Burlington, Ont., father and his 11-month-old son have been located after they were reported missing, Halton police say.
The 32 year old man and his infant son have been located safely near Ottawa, investigators say.
The pair were reported missing early Monday.
Police said they were searching for the father and his son in order to "verify their safety."