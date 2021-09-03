Search for missing Toronto man, 84, underway after sailboat washes up near Burlington Lift Bridge

A search is underway after a sailboat was found washed up near the Burlington Lift Bridge early Friday morning.

Toronto police say Peter Ashby, 84, was last seen leaving the Queen City Yacht Club on his 27-foot sailboat around noon on Thursday.

The boat was found near fisherman's pier by the Burlington Lift Bridge around 2:30 a.m., according to police in Hamilton, who said their counterparts in Toronto asked other emergency agencies to help search for the missing boat.

Investigators say although the boat was located, no one was found on board.

The Toronto police marine unit and the coast guard are searching for Ashby.

A spokesperson for the service said it does not have a description to share at this point, but police want to speak with anyone who saw him yesterday so they can gather details about what he was wearing that could help with the search.