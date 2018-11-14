Man poured gas over apartment, threatened to burn it down, police say

A Hamilton man who allegedly sloshed gas over the floors and walls of his apartment after threatening to burn down the building now faces multiple charges, police say.

Police were called to a duplex on Cannon Street just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a resident called in a report of a strong gasoline smell from inside their building.

Police and fire officials began evacuating the building — but one person refused to leave and locked himself inside his apartment, police say.

Firefighters managed to get inside, but found the man had gotten out through a rear door, a police news release reads.

"Inside the apartment was evidence of puddled gasoline on the floor and walls," police say. "That same male had been involved in an earlier argument with another tenant and made threats to burn down the building."

The man was later found standing outside the building and was arrested.

A 36-year-old Hamilton man now faces six charges each mischief endangering life and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.