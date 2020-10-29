Ontario orders Niagara Health to temporarily take over Millennium Trail Manor amid outbreak

Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care has ordered Niagara Health to take over control of Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, which has been the site of a month-long COVID-19 outbreak.

The 90-day mandatory management order was issued as the virus continues to infect more people, though it's unclear how many cases the manor currently has. Niagara Region Public Health lists outbreaks online but leaves it up to the individual facilities to confirm the number of cases and whether they're staff or residents.

The province said the outbreak on Oakwood Drive was severe enough that it required "enhanced management."

"We are grateful to the Niagara Health System and Millennium Trail Manor for working together to stabilize the home and stop the COVID-19 outbreak," read a quote from Long-Term Care Minister Dr. Merrilee Fullerton in a release.

Niagara Health stated in its own release the hospital response team will begin its work immediately to develop and implement an action plan to bring a safe end to the outbreak.

Millennium Trail Manor did not immediately respond to request for comment.