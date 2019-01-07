Burlington to hold memorial Sunday for Walk off the Earth 'Beard Guy' Mike Taylor

Walk off the Earth is planning to celebrate the life of "good friend and brother" Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor during a musical tribute Sunday.

Taylor was the keyboardist and vocalist in the Burlington-based indie pop group. He died of "natural causes" in his sleep on Dec. 29, according to a statement from the band.

"Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means," the statement added. "Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world."

The free event will be held on Jan. 13 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Civic Square, the public space in front of city hall at 426 Brant Street.

Flags outside the buidling were lowered to half-mast in Taylor's honour after news of his death.

Bring a candle and dress warm

Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward also released a statement saying the band returned to its home town many times to show their support and love for the city.

"You have left us with a rich musical legacy," she wrote. "Thank you Mike for your contribution to music here and around the world. We will truly miss you."

A poster for the event shared by the band on Twitter also promises acoustic performances by members of the Bare Naked Ladies, Scott Helman, USS and Monster Truck.

Thank you all for your support during this time. We are looking forward to celebrating our good friend and brother this coming Sunday with all of you ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/97elp4Cjgk">pic.twitter.com/97elp4Cjgk</a> —@WalkOffTheEarth

Attendees are invited to bundle up and bring a candle.