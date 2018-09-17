Former Olympic boxer Mike Strange running 800km to raise funds for childhood cancer

Mike Strange is on a punishing pilgrimage.

But unlike most of the travellers on the El Camino trail winding through Spain, his devotion to taking on long distances daily isn't based on religion — he's running to raise funds for research into childhood cancer.

The three-time Olympian and Canadian amateur boxing champion is taking on the trail throughout the month of September, running 800 kilometres from St. Pied de Port in France to Santiago de Compostella in Spain.

He's covered hundreds of kilometres already and although it hasn't been easy, Strange said devoting each day to kids with cancer helps him keep things in perspective.

"It's mostly uphill and the path can be really uneven. Lately my sciatic nerve has really been giving me trouble," he wrote in a Facebook message to CBC News. "But I always just think, this is nothing compared to what these kids have gone through. Many are still fighting and that's why I'm out here."

Since his retirement, Strange has devoted his time between working as a motivational speaker and raising funds and awareness for the cause that's close to his heart.

His fundraisers have seen him run across most of Canada and up Breithorn, a more than 4,000-metre mountain in the Pennine Alps.

Running the El Camino has allowed him to meet with fellow pilgrims from around the world and Strange said it's made him "realize that there are people fighting their own battles in every corner of the world."

One of those encounters has really stuck with him.

Strange said during one of his first days he jogged past a woman who told him he should slow down.

Later that day he bumped into her again and had a chance to explain why he seemed to be in such a rush.

"Most people walk the Camino and it is a very slow, spiritual journey for them. But when I told her what I was doing and showed her my shirt, she understood," he said.

"She actually said that I had the best story so far out of anyone she had met on the pilgrimage."