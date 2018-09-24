Metro Morning broadcasting in Hamilton today as part of Priced Out series

Metro Morning is broadcasting live this morning as it explores how Toronto's housing affordability issues are affecting both cities. Click on the image above to listen live.

The remote broadcast for the CBC's Toronto morning show is part of a series it is airing this week called Priced Out.

Priced Out is a series of conversations about how the high cost of living in Toronto is driving people out of the city.

"We'll be talking about what it is that is driving people out of Toronto, what we're losing, what you are gaining and the strain on your city as well," said Metro Morning host Matt Galloway in a promotional video for the remote.

The show will broadcast live from Hamilton's GO centre starting at 5:30 a.m. Please tune in.

You can also view it live on CBC Hamilton's facebook page