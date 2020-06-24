Mercedes driver charged after driving 156 km/h in 60km/h zone in Burlington: police
A Mississauga man has lost his vehicle and his licence for seven days, police say, after driving nearly 100 km/h above the posted speed limit on a Burlington road.
The Mississauga man was caught speeding on Harvester Road near Appleby Line at 3 p.m. on Sunday
Halton police say it saw, through surveillance from the air, the Mercedes zooming through an intersection at roughly 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Radar on Harvester Road near Appleby Line later showed the driver, a Mississauga man, was driving 156 km/h in the posted 60km/h zone.
He was eventually pulled over and charged with stunt driving and speeding.