Mercedes driver charged after driving 156 km/h in 60km/h zone in Burlington: police

A Mississauga man has lost his vehicle and his licence for seven days, police say, after driving nearly 100 km/h above the posted speed limit on a Burlington road.

Halton police say it saw, through surveillance from the air, the Mercedes zooming through an intersection at roughly 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Radar on Harvester Road near Appleby Line later showed the driver, a Mississauga man, was driving 156 km/h in the posted 60km/h zone.

He was eventually pulled over and charged with stunt driving and speeding.