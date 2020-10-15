New police board member is Sri Lankan-born caterer with LGBTQ volunteer experience

The latest addition to the Hamilton Police Services board is a Sri Lankan-born member of the LGBTQ community.

Mel Athulathmudali, who grew up in Dundas, is the latest provincial appointee to the seven-member board, which some have criticized for its lack of diversity.

Athulathmudali runs a catering company and spent 25 years as a flight director with Air Transat. He's also worked as an educator at Strata Montessori School, and lives in Hamilton "with his partner, Philip, and Stuart the Airedale," says his bio on the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) website.

Athulathmudali kept his comments brief on Thursday, when he attended his first board meeting.

"I am looking forward to working with everyone on the board, and I hope I can live up to the honour of being appointed," he said.

Athulathmudali takes the seat not long after a damning report criticizing HPS response to violence at a 2019 Pride festival.

At that event, protesters bearing religious signs arrived with Proud Boys and members of the yellow vest movement, among others. Violence broke out between them and Pride attendees, including a group wearing pink masks who are associated with a local anarchist social space.

A report from independent investigator Scott Bergman says police officers failed the LGBTQ community in the planning stages, and with subsequent comments by Chief Eric Girt. Girt has since apologized.

Some were also unhappy with the city appointing Fred Bennink, the retired president of Zip Signs, to its one citizen spot on the board last year. They wanted to see the role go to a less well-represented community.

Ameil Joseph, a McMaster University associate professor who studies critical race theory, was among those who said the process needs to change. He says it still does; the province appointed Athulathmudali.

"If we're thinking about the process as problematic, this doesn't address that," he said. Athulathmudali's appointment is "one that the city shouldn't take any credit for."

Athulathmudali has been involved with many non-profit organizations, including St Joseph's Villa, Centre3 and the Well, a former LGBTQ wellness centre.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who chairs the board, said in an email that Athulathmudali will add "invaluable insight and experience."

"I am confident he will be a welcomed voice as we continue to deliver on the provision of efficient and effective police services, law enforcement and crime prevention within the City of Hamilton," he said.

Athulathmudali replaces Don MacVicar, former vice chair. On Thursday, the board voted Bennink to be the new vice chair.