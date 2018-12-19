Case of measles confirmed in Burlington, but reach is as far as Niagara and Toronto

A case of adult measles has been confirmed in Burlington, and health officials are looking for anyone who made contact with the person.

The Halton Region Health Department said the case involving an adult led to potential exposure from Dec.13 to 17. The locations include Burlington, Oakville, Toronto and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

"With a case of confirmed measles in our community, it's imperative that residents protect themselves and their community against the increasing risk of infection by ensuring their measles immunization is up to date," said Hamidah Meghani, Halton's medical officer of health.

The list of places where others may have been exposed is as follows:

Homewood Suites by Hilton Burlington, 975 Syscon Rd., Burlington

Thursday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 16, entire facility, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17, entire facility, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Longos, 3455 Wyecroft Rd., Oakville

Thursday, Dec. 13, 12:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 to 6 p.m.

Cogeco, 950 Syscon Rd., Burlington

Friday, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara, 300 Taylor Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake

Saturday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gap, Calvin Klein and Guess stores.

Amsterdam BrewHouse, 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto

Sunday, Dec. 16, 2:30 to 6 p.m.

If you visited those areas, check your immunization records and make sure you've had two doses of the measles vaccine. Adults born after 1970 require one dose, while children younger than 18 need two doses. Those born before 1970 are generally considered immune.

If you don't have your immunization record, call public health.

Infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems should contact the Halton health department or a health care professional to be assessed.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes and sensitivity to light, small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth, and a red rash lasting four to seven days.