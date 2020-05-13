2 more McMaster staff members implicated in probe of sexual misconduct allegations

McMaster has taken action on two more staff members as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations within faculty of the university's psychology, neuroscience and behaviour department.

Seven people linked to the department have now faced university sanctions or restrictions as part of the probe.

The school issued a release on Wednesday saying that a former member of the faculty has been placed on an administrative leave of absence and must remain off campus following a complaint of an alleged, past sexual assault.

The other employee, who was was connected to the investigation through a separate allegation and is currently working in the department, is restricted from interacting with students.

McMaster says the employee on leave used to work in the psychology department, but now works elsewhere in the school. It's unclear which department they work in.

Both incidents are now being investigated under the Sexual Violence Policy, according to the university.

The investigation began in February after Scott Watter, an associate professor in the department, was suspended over allegations involving a number of McMaster policies, including the Sexual Violence Policy.

In June, he was arrested and now faces sexual assault charges. Those allegations stem from 2017 and involve a female student.

At the time, investigators said they believed there were more victims.

Since then, the school has taken the following actions:

Suspended and banned two faculty members from the department on July 28.

Suspended and banned a graduate student in the department on Aug. 6.

Restricted a faculty member from interacting with students on Aug. 21.

McMaster says an investigator from Rubin Thomlinson LLP is overseeing the school's probe into the department.

While this investigation continues, the school is also reviewing the experiences of Black student athletes.

McMaster also said students have resources and supports if they need them, including: