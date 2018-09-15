Woman run over by police horse at McMaster University homecoming party

A Hamilton officer riding a police horse trotted through a crowd at a McMaster University homecoming party in the city's Westdale area on Saturday afternoon, knocking one woman to the ground and walking over her.

It appears the woman was struck by one of the horse's legs as it carried on past her while she was on the ground.

The incident was widely shared on social media Saturday evening.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told CBC News that the woman did not sustain any serious injuries.

"My understanding is she was bumped by the horse, paramedics were called, she was checked over and did not require medical attention," she said.

Penman said the mounted unit was in the area doing crowd control as a "few thousand students [had gathered] in the Westdale area during homecoming celebrations."

"Everybody was given direction to clear the road... and, unfortunately, the girl didn't clear the road in time, and she came in contact with the horse," Penman said. "Then both officers you see in the video stopped and sat with her until paramedics arrived."

When asked why the officer didn't just slow down or stop in order to not hit the woman, Penman said, "The officer is not looking down, the officer is looking ahead."

She also said there are "conflicting reports" on whether or not the woman is a McMaster student, but said she is "of university age."

Penman also said police had made "a few arrests" Saturday, but could not immediately specify the reasons.

