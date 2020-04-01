McMaster students can replace failed course with 'no credit' amid COVID-19

McMaster University is offering students a chance to change a mark or failed course because of how the novel coronavirus has disrupted their second semester of school.

Courses taken in the winter semester of this school year (classes that started in January 2020) can be swapped for a generic 'pass' or 'no credit' label by May 15.

Some would choose this option to protect their grade point average while still fulfilling a credit for their program requirements.

Students who didn't get the mark they hoped for can swap it for the 'pass' label.

Those who failed a course can switch it to 'no credit.'

The 'no credit' option would not offer you a credit toward your program requirements, but would also spare a student from having any record of a failed course.

Are there any consequences?

While both choices sound like an ideal option for many, not all graduate schools accept these marks and the label may disqualify someone from winning awards or scholarships.

"Undergraduate students are encouraged to carefully consider potential impacts before replacing a conventional grade with a pass or no credit," reads a webpage from the school website.

"P and NC grade revisions are final, cannot be reversed or appealed, and do not allow for a tuition rebate."

Anyone interested in making the change can complete a grade procedure online form.

Late withdrawal deadline extended

The university also extended the deadline for a late withdrawal to May 15.

"McMaster provides a late withdrawal option to assist students who have fallen irretrievably behind in a course. Students who have fallen behind with assignments and/or are not prepared to write final examinations (or equivalent) in one or more courses can make use of this option," reads the webpage.

Late withdrawals appear on a students' transcript.