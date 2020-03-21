McMaster to review 'concerning accounts of anti-Black racism' from student-athletes

McMaster University has announced a review of Black student-athlete experiences following what it described as "concerning accounts of anti-Black racism."

The review will be carried out by an external advisor, according to a statement from Sean Van Koughnett, McMaster associate vice president and dean of students.

It will "explore to what extent racist beliefs, comments, and behaviours have been present within Marauder Athletics and document the impact that this has had on current and former student-athletes," the statement reads, noting the process has the "full support" of Shawn Burt, the school's director of athletics and recreation.

"The goal of the review is to better understand what Black student-athletes have experienced so that we can take concrete action to strengthen a culture of equity and inclusivity."

Van Koughnett's statement referenced former students who took to social media to share their experience over the weekend.

Fabion Foote, a former football player at the university, tweeted Sunday that he'd "experienced a lot of systemic racism during my time at McMaster."

He went on to describe a coach joking he must have sold drugs to afford tuition and said the university has a "system in place for us to fail.

Whenever we spoke up they tried to silence us by ignoring the issues we faced," Foote added.

My DL coach at Mac said I had to sell weed to afford my tuition lol. Keep in mind I never smoked in my life. My friend was in a group chat were a white athlete used the N word. My teammate reported it to the coaches and they some how managed to blame us for it. —@FabionFoote

The university said it immediately began looking into the issue and takes allegations of racism and discrimination seriously, asking students to share their concerns.

Van Koughnett said the review is part of a broader effort by McMaster "to address systemic institutional racism in all its forms."