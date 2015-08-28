McDonald's reopens Golf Links Road store after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The McDonald's location at 1015 Golf Links Road has reopened after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement emailed to CBC News, a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed a worker at the restaurant received a positive result for coronavirus Friday, forcing the store to close for cleaning.

The employee worked on May 26 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.

"Local health authorities confirmed this report," said Ryma Boussoufa, McDonald's corporate relations external communications manager.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by 3rd party cleaning experts."

Boussoufa added that all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The store reopened on Saturday.

Hamilton Public Health will not confirm any cases related to businesses or places of residence, making it unclear if this case is included in the total case count.

McDonald's previously reported a COVID-19 infected employee in Hamilton, which later turned out to be a false report by the worker.