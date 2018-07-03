Man calls 911 over cold burger and fries from Hamilton McDonald's: police
'The [911] system is meant for life and death emergencies,' says police spokesperson
Hamilton police are reminding the public that even a very unhappy meal at McDonald's is no reason to call 911.
Officers were called to a McDonald's in the city Sunday by an "irate" customer who received a cold hamburger and fries after ordering them through Uber Eats, according to service spokesperson Jackie Penman.
Serving up a lesson
It wasn't clear whether the restaurant or food delivery service was to blame for the not-so-fast food, but the unsatisfied customer was reminded a cold meal was no reason for an emergency response.
Penman said frivolous calls to police are more common than most people might think, so the McDonald's mixup actually serves as a good lesson.
"Calling 911 with nuisance calls ties up our lines and makes it difficult for people with serious emergencies to get through to dispatchers," she said. "The system is meant for life and death emergencies."
