Johnny who? Ticats QB Masoli earns top performer nod for second straight week

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is a CFL top performer for the second week in a row.

Masoli finished second in voting for Week 3 on Tuesday, after guiding the Ticats to a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Masoli threw for 369 yards and a touchdown in the win. He leads the league in passing after three weeks.

Edmonton Eskimos running back CJ Gable, a former Ticat, was voted top performer of the week. He ran for a CFL season-high 105 yards and a touchdown in the Eskimos' come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions.

Montreal Alouettes kicker Boris Bede finished third in the voting after nailing all five of his field-goal attempts in a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ticats head coach June Jones isn't at all surprised with how much confidence Masoli is playing with, despite former NFL quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel sitting on the bench behind him.

"I've been saying it and nobody seems to believe me," Jones said after Masoli led the Ticats to a 38-21 win over Edmonton on June 22. "He has been pretty spectacular for as long as I have been here, 12 games.

Manziel, 25, signed with the Ticats after a failed NFL career amid reports of attitude problems and off-field partying. He hasn't yet made his debut in the CFL regular season.