Border guards at Peace Bridge find 1 kg of marijuana stuffed in box marked 'Kids Toys'

The box said "Kids Toys/Clothing," but inside U.S. border protection officers at the Peace Bridge found more than a kilogram of marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staff working at a warehouse for the Canada, U.S. border crossing opened a commercial shipment and found two clear, wrapped bags stuffed with drugs.

"This is an excellent seizure that demonstrates our officers' dedication to enforcing the CBP mission," stated Buffalo Port Director Cary Frieling in a media release. "Smugglers will use many methods to bring illegal narcotics into the U.S. and our officers will work diligently to prevent these types of shipments form hitting our streets."

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of interceptions made by the Buffalo Field Office, which made 640 narcotic seizures in 2017.