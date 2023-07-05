How to stay safe while exercising in extreme heat. Tips from Hamilton Ticat coach Marcellus Bowman

Exercising outside in high heat and humidity can be risky if you're not prepared. But it doesn't have to stop you! Personal trainer and Hamilton Tiger-Cats strength and conditioning coach Marcellus Bowman talks with CBC Network's Sarah Galashan about what to do - and what to avoid - to deal with the heat.

A heat warning remains in effect for much of southern Ontario, with Environment Canada warning of temperatures climbing above 30 C. Temperatures are expected to be 29 and 30 C, with humidex values of 37 to 40. The federal weather agency is reminding people that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Bowman spoke with the CBC's Sarah Galashan on Tuesday July, 4, 2023 about what pro and amateur athletes should be doing to keep themselves safe while working out. Here's a transcript of the interview. You can watch the video of the full interview above.

Marcellus Bowman, founder of EatSleepPeak fitness and nutrition service

The Ticats just practicing in this heat.. 90 minutes! What was that like for you and the players?

We just got off the field a little bit ago and it went really well. I mean, we talked to the players for like, hey, listen, it's going to be hot and it's the basics... hydrate, which you have to do to perform at a high level.

What do you tell non-athletes who want to run or practice - and it feels like it's 40 degrees outside and humid?

Well, the biggest thing is what you do before you go outside, right? You cannot handle it the same way you would handle a "regular" temperature day. You have to make sure you are over-hydrated if anything, and it can't just be water. You have to have a Gatorade. You have to have some electrolytes in you. Have some calories and you can go ahead and handle business.

Is there a point where it is just NOT advisable to exercise outside?

Honestly, if you've been exercising for a consistent amount of time, say, over the last 4 to 6 weeks, you should be in a good spot. The biggest thing to keep in mind is to make sure you abbreviate your workout. If you're not familiar with training in the heat, you have to shorten it up, see how your body responds so you can go ahead and make a better decision next time.

You work with pro athletes... playing at an elite level. Are the risks the same for them?

I wouldn't say it's exactly the same. You know, the athletes that I used to be and the ones we're dealing with now, they have trained for six months prior to the season start. A lot of these guys train in Florida, Texas and so forth. So, they are much more likely to handle the heat a lot better than the average person who trains 3 to 4 times a week. So on average, I would be less worried about a professional athlete compared to a regular person. But at the end of the day, it really does depend on how your level of conditioning is at that moment. If it's in a good spot, then you're safe to go ahead.

If you are going to work out outside what do you have to do to make the most of it?

Keep it simple and keep it short. And make sure you have something to drink with you. So, what that could look like is, you know, you can walk in there and say every 15 minutes take a few squats, maybe a few pushups, depending on where you are, and then walk and if you're feeling good, then go into a little bit of a jog, but you want to start simple and short.

Can you get used to this heat?

100 per cent. The body is amazing at adapting as long as you give it time to rest in between. The danger is when you stack three or four consistent days of high heat, high output activity, that's where things get a little sticky. But if you have one day where it's high heat, you go ahead and get a good workout in and you give yourself some time to recover from that, you should be fine and you give yourself enough time to go ahead and adapt and be better the next time.